West Ham Linked Midfielder Admits Frank Lampard Similarities

Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, who is a target for several clubs including West Ham United, admits that he can see shades of former Hammer Frank Lampard in how he moves on the pitch.



The 22-year-old, who has been on loan to Atalanta from Benfica since January this year, came to the fore recently in the Europa League when he scored a brace against Everton at Goodison Park.











The Serie A club hammered the Toffees on Merseyside with a 5-1 scoreline and apart from his goals, Cristante was involved in a number of good things that the Italian outfit did on their trip to Merseyside.



His displays for Atalanta, who have already confirmed they will sign him from Benfica permanently, activating a purchase option, have seen him linked with Juventus, Inter, Lazio and West Ham.





And Cristante has given the Hammers hope they will see something familiar if he does move to the London Stadium.

While the midfielder insists he did not have a footballing hero growing up, he does admit there are shades of Lampard in his movement.



“I never had a hero [on the pitch]", he told Sky Italia.



"But I can see something of myself in his movement."



It remains to be seen if West Ham can see off several of the heavyweights of Italian football to land Cristante.

