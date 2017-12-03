Chelsea Legend Backs Danny Drinkwater Over Tiemoue Bakayoko

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Clive Walker thinks summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko has struggled to do some of the basics since his switch to Stamford Bridge, but the former Blue has no doubt that the Frenchman will improve.



Antonio Conte splashed out around £40m to sign Bakayoko from Monaco in the summer and the Premier League champions sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, feeling they had his replacement in the building.











But Bakayoko has struggled to find consistency in English football and Danny Drinkwater started ahead of the midfielder in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.



And Walker backed Conte's decision to play Drinkwater as he feels the Englishman's knowledge of the Premier League gives him an edge, while Bakayoko has often been guilty of not doing the basics right.





" I think when we talk about Bakayoko we talk about some of the basics that have gone wrong for him – alarmingly basics, the short passes", Walker said on Chelsea TV.

"The ability to do things at times makes a massive difference, but I think Danny Drinkwater knows this league a lot better at the moment.



"There is going to be time for Bakayoko.



"I think Bakayoko can get better. He will learn the league", he added.



All eyes will be on who Conte chooses to start on Tuesday evening when Chelsea entertain Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

