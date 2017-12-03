David Moyes Comments On Adrian’s Chances of Dislodging Joe Hart After West Ham Lose At Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes admits that Adrian will have his eye on dislodging Joe Hart from the starting eleven at West Ham after he put in a stunning display for the Hammers in their 2-1 loss at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.



West Ham stunned the Premier League leaders by going ahead on the stroke of half time through defender Angelo Ogbonna, the Italian sending a header past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.











But in the 57th minute Manchester City drew level through Nicolas Otamendi, while they then started to put serious pressure on the struggling Hammers.



And the winner did come for Pep Guardiola's men with Kevin De Bruyne finding David Silva, who finished acrobatically with just seven minutes left, sealing a 2-1 victory for the hosts and an eight-point lead at the top of the table.





Manchester City could have had more goals if not for Adrian, who turned on the style in the West Ham goal and made a string of saves as he took advantage of Hart not being able to face his parent club .

After the match Moyes was coy on whether he will now pick Adrian ahead of Hart, but admits the Spaniard wants the number 1 spot.



"If you get the jersey in football you hope you can retain it", Moyes told the BBC.



"You hope that if you play well you might get another chance.



"That's football and I don't think that's changed."



Adrian admitted earlier this season that he could look for the exit door in the January transfer window if he is not playing on a regular basis.

