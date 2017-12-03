In Low Division Yes, But Not Championship – Former Leeds Star Writes Off Kemar Roofe Being Striker Answer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has indicated he does not believe Kemar Roofe is capable of being the striker the Whites need to power a promotion push.



Leeds had Chris Wood last term, who banged in 30 goals before departing for Premier League side Burnley, but this term have Pierre-Michel Lasogga, Caleb Ekuban, Jay-Roy Grot and Roofe all competing for the central striker's role.











None have shown signs of being able to match Wood's prolific touch in front of goal, though Roofe did recently win plaudits when he played as it was claimed Leeds looked a more mobile unit up top.



Lasogga has been criticised for a lack of mobility, while Ekuban and Grot are still learning the ropes in senior football.





Roofe has been advocated as the answer by some fans, but Whelan thinks at Championship level he is short of being able to do the job, despite having improved.

"I think there's been massive improvement in his game, I really do", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"I am not having a go at him at all.



"Striker in a low division he can do it, but when you're up against such big, strong centre halves, with pace and that stature, it's very, very difficult."



Roofe, who scored goals for fun in League Two while at Oxford United, has netted six times in 19 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season.

