I’ve Got Serious Muscle Tear – Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld Explains Need To Avoid Surgery

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Aldweireld has revealed he has a serious tear in his muscle and is trying to avoid having to undergo surgery, which would mean he would be facing 14 weeks out of action.



Spurs are taking a careful approach with the injured centre-back as they look to avoid the Belgian needing to go under the knife.











The defender has provided an update on his situation and revealed he will undergo a fresh scan in two weeks to check on the progress of his recovery.



Alderweireld was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws: " I have a serious muscle tear .





" There’s a big chance of recurrence", he stressed.

"If the muscle tears off completely for instance, I would need surgery and it’ll take 14 weeks to recover.



"That’s why we try to see how we can treat the muscle. In two weeks I’ll undergo a new scan", Alderweireld added.



Spurs are struggling in the Belgian's absence and have slipped down to sixth spot in the Premier League, with Mauricio Pochettino's men having won just one of their last six league contests.



Alderweireld will be keen to take no risks when it comes to his recovery, not least because the World Cup is looming next summer, with Belgium having been drawn in the same group as England, Tunisia and Panama.

