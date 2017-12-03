Michail Antonio Starts – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their side and substitutes to take on Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today.



David Moyes' men are in serious trouble and sitting second bottom of the league table with just ten points from 14 games, however they face a stiff task against Pep Guardiola's side.











Moyes must make do without strikers Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez, who are out, while Joe Hart cannot face his parent club.



The West Ham boss selects Adrian in goal, while at the back he goes with young Declan Rice and Angelo Ogbonna in the centre of defence. Pablo Zabaleta lines up against his former club, with Pedro Obiang trying to control midfield. Manuel Lanzini is selected, along with Michail Antonio.



If Moyes needs to make changes then he can look to the bench, where he has a number of options, including Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho.



West Ham United Team vs Manchester City



Adrian, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Obiang, Ogbonna, Kouyate, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Masuaku, Lanzini



Substitutes: Trott, Johnson, Quina, Arnautovic, Ayew, Martinez, Sakho

