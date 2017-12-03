No Bruno Alves, Alfredo Morelos On Bench – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Pittodrie this afternoon.



The Gers beat Aberdeen in midweek at Ibrox to close to within three points of the second placed Dons in the league and another win at Pittodrie would put Rangers into second on goal difference.











Caretaker manager Graeme Murty continues to be without defender Lee Wallace and midfielders Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter. Bruno Alves is also out with a knock.



Murty selects Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he plumps for David Bates to partner Danny Wilson, the youngster making just his second start this term. Ross McCrorie continues to sit in front of the defence, while Ryan Jack, Carlos Pena and Jason Holt also play in midfield. Josh Windass and Kenny Miller are the goal threats.



If the caretaker boss needs to make any changes throughout the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera.



Rangers Team vs Aberdeen



Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Bates, John; McCrorie, Jack, Holt, Pena; Windass, Miller



Substitutes: Alnwick, Cardoso, Hodson, Barjonas, Candeias, Herrera, Morelos

