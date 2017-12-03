Of Course Not – Tottenham Star Not Worried By Poor League Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier insists he is not concerned about his side's current poor run of form in the Premier League.



From looking like title contenders earlier in the season, Spurs have now won just once in their last six league games to slide down the table to sixth spot with the situation having changed to Tottenham now focusing on a top four spot.











Spurs could only draw 1-1 away at Watford on Saturday, continuing their poor spell, but Trippier says he is not concerned.



The defender feels Spurs are still hungry to succeed, have a good team spirit and a top notch manager in Mauricio Pochettino.





Asked by his club's official site if he is concerned about Spurs' form, Trippier replied: " No, of course not.

"We’ve got a fantastic team, great spirit, a hungry young team and a great manager – we just have to keep going", he added.



Tottenham have a break from league frustrations this week when they play host to Cypriot side APOEL in the Champions League.



Pochettino's side have already booked top spot in their Champions League group, despite Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also being in the section.

