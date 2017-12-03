Players To Strengthen Leeds Are Out There – Former White Calls For Recruitment Team To Earn Corn

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan thinks the January transfer window is when the recruitment team at Leeds United will earn their corn as there are players who can strengthen the club out there.



The Whites went big in terms of player recruitment last summer as new director of football Victor Orta focused on adding from abroad to overhaul the squad for new head coach Thomas Christiansen.











However, there have been question marks over how effective Leeds' recruitment has been and there are calls for the Whites to strengthen in the winter window.



Whelan agrees that work needs to be done on the squad and while he accepts the January window can be a tough time to do deals, he feels the club's recruitment team need to earn their keep.





" There are definitely players out there [who can strengthen Leeds], whether that be loan signings [or not]", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But that is what the people at the club are here to do.



"They are here to do their homework, have their scouts out there checking who is available, asking who is available, looking at players, whether they would fit the bill for Leeds and get the right players in.



"That is what they are paid for.



"Yes it's a difficult window. Everybody knows it is a difficult window because anybody fighting for anything or at the bottom trying to stay up want to keep their best players", he added.



Leeds had vowed to have a quiet January transfer window, but following slipping down the table to eighth spot there have been calls for the club to strengthen.

