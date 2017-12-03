Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty Heading Into Aberdeen Game With No Future Fear

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has insisted he has so far approached every match as if it was his last and will do the same against Aberdeen this afternoon.



Rangers chairman Dave King said at the club's annual general meeting on Thursday that the club are closing on appointing a permanent manager, which means that Murty would be heading back to the academy.











In his pre-Aberdeen press conference, the 43-year-old said that he does not fear that prospect and has taken every game as if it was his last.



Murty had previously enjoyed a brief stint with the first team after the dismissal of Mark Warburton, but the former Scottish international insists that this spell has provided him with a different kind of experience.





"The first game at Murrayfield could have been my last match", Murty explained.

"I'll just approach this one the same.



"I've learned a great deal about myself, and it has been a different experience from the first time around.



"It's possibly given me more grey hairs.



"But I don't know if I could go anywhere else that gives me a buzz like this place does.



"Nothing compares to this place – it's singular."



The Gers closed the gap between themselves and Aberdeen to three points with a win at Ibrox on Wednesday and will look to hit second spot when they visit Pittodrie.

