Real Madrid’s Interest In Mohamed Salah Has Been Revealed To Me – Egypt Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Egypt coach Hector Cuper has revealed he has heard Real Madrid are keeping their eye on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.



Salah only joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but he has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring for fun and is the division's highest scorer with 12 goals to his name.











Liverpool have in recent years lived in fear of Spain's biggest clubs coming calling for their star men and the Reds had to fight hard to keep Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona's clutches in the summer.



Now another battle may be looming with Cuper saying he has heard Real Madrid are taking note of Salah's exploits.





He told Egyptian TV channel ON Sport: "I have received information revealing Madrid's interest in Salah, but there is no rush to things."

Cuper has contacts in Spanish football, having coached Mallorca, Valencia, Real Betis and Racing Santander.



Liverpool are likely to resist any attempt from Real Madrid to take Salah to the Bernabeu and will be hoping Los Blancos do not slap in a bid.



Cuper will be hoping Salah can keep his red hot form going into next summer's World Cup in Russia.

