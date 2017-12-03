XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/12/2017 - 20:56 GMT

Real Madrid’s Interest In Mohamed Salah Has Been Revealed To Me – Egypt Boss

 




Egypt coach Hector Cuper has revealed he has heard Real Madrid are keeping their eye on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah only joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer transfer window earlier this year, but he has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring for fun and is the division's highest scorer with 12 goals to his name.




Liverpool have in recent years lived in fear of Spain's biggest clubs coming calling for their star men and the Reds had to fight hard to keep Philippe Coutinho out of Barcelona's clutches in the summer.

Now another battle may be looming with Cuper saying he has heard Real Madrid are taking note of Salah's exploits.
 


He told Egyptian TV channel ON Sport: "I have received information revealing Madrid's interest in Salah, but there is no rush to things."

Cuper has contacts in Spanish football, having coached Mallorca, Valencia, Real Betis and Racing Santander.

Liverpool are likely to resist any attempt from Real Madrid to take Salah to the Bernabeu and will be hoping Los Blancos do not slap in a bid.

Cuper will be hoping Salah can keep his red hot form going into next summer's World Cup in Russia.
 