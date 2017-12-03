You Give So Much To Make Rangers Great – Graeme Murty’s Message To Gers Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty says the Rangers fans are a big part of what makes the club great after they backed the players fiercely at Pittodrie, with the Gers running out 2-1 winners to move up to second in the Scottish Premiership standings.



The clash at Pittodrie could be Murty's last in caretaker charge, with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes widely tipped as being on the verge of taking over at Ibrox.











Rangers went ahead in the 14th minute through Danny Wilson before then extending their advantage just after the hour mark when Josh Windass struck; the Gers were not derailed by Ryan Jack being sent off in the 56th minute.



Aberdeen did pull one back in the 65th minute, but never looked like stopping Rangers from taking all three points.





The travelling Rangers support backed the team and Murty was delighted with what he saw from the fans on what could be his final match in charge.

"I will take lots away from this, not least the reaction I got from the fans today and I think it is important we recognise that as well", he told Rangers TV.



"Coming here into a hostile environment and going and cheering your heart out for the team – I think they contribute so much to what makes this team great."



If the Aberdeen match is Murty's last in caretaker charge then he will leave Rangers sitting in second spot in the Premiership standings.



Rangers are seven points behind league leaders Celtic, who also have a game in hand on the Gers.

