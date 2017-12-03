XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/12/2017 - 18:01 GMT

You Give So Much To Make Rangers Great – Graeme Murty’s Message To Gers Fans

 




Graeme Murty says the Rangers fans are a big part of what makes the club great after they backed the players fiercely at Pittodrie, with the Gers running out 2-1 winners to move up to second in the Scottish Premiership standings.

The clash at Pittodrie could be Murty's last in caretaker charge, with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes widely tipped as being on the verge of taking over at Ibrox.




Rangers went ahead in the 14th minute through Danny Wilson before then extending their advantage just after the hour mark when Josh Windass struck; the Gers were not derailed by Ryan Jack being sent off in the 56th minute.

Aberdeen did pull one back in the 65th minute, but never looked like stopping Rangers from taking all three points.
 


The travelling Rangers support backed the team and Murty was delighted with what he saw from the fans on what could be his final match in charge.

"I will take lots away from this, not least the reaction I got from the fans today and I think it is important we recognise that as well", he told Rangers TV.

"Coming here into a hostile environment and going and cheering your heart out for the team – I think they contribute so much to what makes this team great."

If the Aberdeen match is Murty's last in caretaker charge then he will leave Rangers sitting in second spot in the Premiership standings.

Rangers are seven points behind league leaders Celtic, who also have a game in hand on the Gers.
 