You See He Tries But Not Sure He’s Got The Quality – Former Leeds Star On Whites Attacker

Noel Whelan is not sure that Jay-Roy Grot has the quality that Leeds United need in a striker and has urged the Whites to dip into the transfer market.



Leeds added Grot to the ranks in the summer transfer window, paying an initial £750,000 to sign him from Dutch second tier outfit NEC Nijmegen; the fee could hit £1.5m if add-ons are activated.











Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen has not been shy about handing the 19-year-old chances to impress and Grot was brought on off the bench late on in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at Elland Road.



With Leeds searching for a striker who can score consistently, as Chris Wood did last term, Whelan thinks Grot is not the answer and has cast doubt on his quality.





" We need a striker. Grot has had his opportunities and he's not really shown enough", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"You can see that he wants to try, but I'm not really sure he's got that quality.



"We need a striker that's going to be able to do everything: hold the ball, run the channels, run in behind, got pace, got strength.



"We let one of those go, but we've not replaced him", Whelan added.



Grot, who Leeds have locked down on a long term contract running until 2021, has yet to find the back of the net for the Yorkshire giants.

