You’re Not Playing Enough – France Assistant Coach Sends Message To Olivier Giroud

France assistant coach Guy Stephan has warned Olivier Giroud that he is not having enough playing time at Arsenal.



Giroud has regularly featured at international level with France, but in a World Cup year his place could be at risk due to a lack of game time at the Emirates Stadium.











Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger snapped up Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in the summer, but Giroud chose to stay put at the north London club despite having a number of offers, not least one from Everton.



And Didier Deschamps' right hand man has pulled no punches, telling Giroud he is not playing enough.





Stephan said on Telefoot: "In terms of playing time, it's not enough."

The France assistant urged Giroud to "find a solution" to his situation, but stopped short of advising the striker to leave Arsenal.



"A departure? It is up to him to see", Stephan added.



Giroud has played just 234 minutes of football in the Premier League so far this season, underlining his trouble getting into the team under Wenger.



He came off the bench with 14 minutes left in Arsenal's 3-1 home loss against Manchester United on Saturday.

