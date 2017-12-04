Arsenal’s New Recruitment Head Could Do “Ten, 12 Years” At Emirates Stadium

Follow @insidefutbol





New Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has revealed he could stay at the Emirates Stadium for over a decade.



Arsenal managed to tempt the highly rated Mislintat from his role as chief scout at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.











Mislintat was responsible for identifiying a number of key players during his time at Dortmund and has brought his eye for talent to north London, where Arsene Wenger will hope to make full use of it.



And the German is not seeing his move to England as a short-term adventure, with Mislintat aiming to shape Arsenal's recruitment until nearly 2030.





He told German magazine Kicker: "I am looking forward to the challenges and I can well imagine spending ten, 12 years at Arsenal, in London, when my family and I feel comfortable there."

Arsenal have been criticised for their work in the transfer market in recent years and Mislintat will hope to make a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.



He will aim to forge a good working relationship with Wenger, having not always seen eye to eye with former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel while in Germany.

