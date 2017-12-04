XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/12/2017 - 16:33 GMT

Arsenal’s New Recruitment Head Could Do “Ten, 12 Years” At Emirates Stadium

 




New Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has revealed he could stay at the Emirates Stadium for over a decade.

Arsenal managed to tempt the highly rated Mislintat from his role as chief scout at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.




Mislintat was responsible for identifiying a number of key players during his time at Dortmund and has brought his eye for talent to north London, where Arsene Wenger will hope to make full use of it.

And the German is not seeing his move to England as a short-term adventure, with Mislintat aiming to shape Arsenal's recruitment until nearly 2030.
 


He told German magazine Kicker: "I am looking forward to the challenges and I can well imagine spending ten, 12 years at Arsenal, in London, when my family and I feel comfortable there."

Arsenal have been criticised for their work in the transfer market in recent years and Mislintat will hope to make a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.

He will aim to forge a good working relationship with Wenger, having not always seen eye to eye with former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel while in Germany.
 