Barcelona Receive Good Reports On Liverpool Target

Barcelona are tracking Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins, who is also on Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid's radar.



Martins has been turning on the style in Portugal and Real Madrid tried to snap him up in 2014, but Sporting Lisbon blocked an exit for the wide-man, believing he could be a key player going forward.











The winger is continuing to kick on with his development and, according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have received good reports on him.



But the Nou Camp side are not the only club tracking Martins and it is claimed he is also on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.





Any club interested in Martins will have to dig deep if they want to sign him .

The winger has a release clause set at €60m in his contract with Sporting Lisbon, while his deal with the Portuguese giants runs until the summer of 2022.



Martins, just 22 years old, has made a total of 21 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists for his team-mates.

