Don’t Expect Derek McInnes Movement Today – Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson does not expect any movement on Derek McInnes to Rangers today, but he does think something will happen this week.



The Gers are being tipped to move for McInnes after getting back to back games, both won, against Aberdeen out of the way.











There have been suggestions that Rangers could get the ball rolling today as they look to bring McInnes in, but Thompson does not see anything happening yet.



The former Rangers striker does think something will happen over the course of the week however.





" No [I dont think today]", he said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"I think something will happen later this week."



And Thompson thinks that the Rangers board have had a slice of luck with caretaker manager Graeme Murty pulling two wins against Aberdeen out of the bag to shoot the Gers up to second.



"The board have been lucky in a way that they've pulled these two results out of the bag against Aberdeen.



"It paints a rosier picture because they are second in the league", he added.



Murty has been fillng in as caretaker boss since Rangers opted to sack Pedro Caixinha at the end of October.

