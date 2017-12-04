XRegister
06 October 2016

04/12/2017 - 12:16 GMT

Former Rangers Midfielder Accuses BBC Journalist of Being Celtic Puppet

 




Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton has hit out at a BBC journalist, accusing him of being a puppet for the Gers' rivals Celtic.

Barton had a forgettable spell at Rangers last term and agreed to leave the club after falling out with then manager Mark Warburton.




During his time in Scotland he was regularly involved in a war of words with his Celtic counterparts and Barton has now lashed out at a BBC journalist, who he dubbed "Celtic Tom".

Barton had remarked on Twitter that if he watched TV shows Casualty and ER by the logic of the social media site he could head to a hospital to tell doctors how to do their job.
 


BBC journalist Tom English chose to reply to Barton and told the former Rangers star he should have watched Scottish football before he headed north of the border.

And Barton hit back, writing: "Ah 'Celtic Tom'. I wondered when you'd come crawl back out from under that rock.

"Who paid you to say that? Dermot [Desmond, Celtic shareholder]? Brendan [Rodgers]? #Puppet."

The two continued to wage a war of tweets.

Barton made eight appearances across all competitions during his spell at Ibrox.

The midfielder last played in the Premier League for Burnley.
 

 

 

 

 