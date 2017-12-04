XRegister
X
06 October 2016

04/12/2017 - 16:23 GMT

He’s Doing Great Things – Former Italy Star On West Ham and Juventus Target

 




Former Juventus winger Simone Pepe believes that West Ham United linked Bryan Cristante is doing "great things" at Atalanta.

Midfielder Cristante is on loan at Atalanta from Benfica and the Serie A side have already indicated they will activate their purchase option and keep him permanently.




Cristante's performances have seen him linked with Lazio, Inter, Juventus and West Ham, and Atalanta may have a fight on their hands to keep hold of him in next month's transfer window.

Pepe played alongside Cristante at Pescara and has offered a glowing assessment of the midfielder, who recently scored a brace in a 5-1 win for Atalanta over Everton at Goodison Park in the Europa League.
 


He said on Radio Onda Libera's Pezzi da 90: "He is doing great things at Atalanta and I know him well, also having played at Pescara last year.

"He has physical strength, technique and personality."

Pepe, now 34, has hung up his boots and called time on a career which included 23 senior Italy caps, four Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia, all gained at Juventus.

He last turned out for Pescara last season.
 