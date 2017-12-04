If I’d Played For Rangers It Would Have Been Epic – Graeme Murty On “Special Club”

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has revealed it would have been "epic" if he had been able to turn out for Rangers in his playing career and says he does not know if he was ever on the Gers' radar.



The youth coach is currently filling in as caretaker boss at Rangers, following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, and it is the second time Murty has stepped in after the Gers sacked their manager.











Murty has developed a deep affection for Rangers during his time at the club and, while insisting he has no regrets over his own playing career, admits he would have loved to have played for the the Ibrox outfit.



And while the former Reading defender claims to not know if Rangers ever wanted him, he says he would have pushed his career towards the Gers had he known what a special club they are.





" I loved my career. I loved what I did and I played for some fantastic football clubs", Murty told Rangers TV.

"Having been at this football club for a while now, it would have been epic to play for Rangers. It would have been sensational.



"It is not a regret, but it is something I think if you could go back and do it again, it would be something to tick off the wishlist.



"Did I have the chance? How would I know? Your agent never tells you unless he can make a load of money! I don't know. Candidly I don't know.



"But knowing what I know now, I would have pushed slightly differently, albeit I would have missed out on good things at Reading and being part of a fantastic team there.



"But I don't think people outside this football club understand the feeling it engenders for the people who work for it.



"I listened to Ray Wilkins' impassioned rant on Talksport the other day, talking about the people here and the great times he had here – he's 100 per cent right in that.



"This club is a special place", Murty added.



Murty may have managed his last game as Rangers caretaker boss at the weekend, but the Gers youth coach will be signing off on a high if that is the case as he led the side to a 2-1 win away at Aberdeen on Sunday.

