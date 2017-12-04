I’m Loving David Moyes’ Training Sessions, West Ham Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Declan Rice has revealed that he is loving the training sessions under David Moyes and is happy that he is getting his chances with injuries to senior team-mates.



The 18-year-old managed his first start under the new manager on Sunday as his team succumbed to a hard fought 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City, in the process staying deep in trouble in the Premier League.











The outing was the youngster's seventh Premier League appearance this season, with his overall appearances amounting to ten.



The youngster insists that he is thankful for the chances he has got so far and also insists that the performances he has managed have more than pleased him.





“I’m loving training under David Moyes and his coaches”, Rice told his club's official website.

“To get the start here, I never thought it would happen.



"Luckily, with the injuries, he’s believed in me and he has put me in, and I was happy with my performance."



Rice, who joined the Hammers as a youngster from Chelsea's youth academy in 2014, managed his big leap to the first team at the end of last season.

