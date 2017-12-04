XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/12/2017 - 21:34 GMT

Jose Mourinho Comments On Victor Lindelof’s Form

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the team's current run of form is being reflected in defender Victor Lindelof's performances.

The Swede has been in good form of late and has established himself as a regular in the backline for the Red Devils in the Premier League.




The Portuguese manager has selected Lindelof in the starting eleven for the side's last four consecutive league games, which is in contrast to the initial period after his arrival at Old Trafford.

Asked about the summer arrival's recent run, Mourinho said that Lindelof performs well when the team perform well, and when the team as a whole suffer, he suffers as well and that has been the pattern so far.
 


"He's like the team. When the team plays well, he plays well", Mourinho said at a press conference.  

"When the team's doesn't play well, he doesn't play so well.

"So the mistakes he had in matches were not mistakes against the level of the team.

"When he made mistakes it was when the team was playing bad.

"If the team is playing well, Victor is playing well."

Lindelof has so far played a total of 12 matches for the Red Devils, including three in the Champions League.

He will yet again be in contention for a starting place when Manchester United host CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.
 