Jose Mourinho Comments On Victor Lindelof’s Form

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the team's current run of form is being reflected in defender Victor Lindelof's performances.



The Swede has been in good form of late and has established himself as a regular in the backline for the Red Devils in the Premier League.











The Portuguese manager has selected Lindelof in the starting eleven for the side's last four consecutive league games, which is in contrast to the initial period after his arrival at Old Trafford.



Asked about the summer arrival's recent run, Mourinho said that Lindelof performs well when the team perform well, and when the team as a whole suffer, he suffers as well and that has been the pattern so far.





"He's like the team. When the team plays well, he plays well", Mourinho said at a press conference.

"When the team's doesn't play well, he doesn't play so well.



"So the mistakes he had in matches were not mistakes against the level of the team.



"When he made mistakes it was when the team was playing bad.



"If the team is playing well, Victor is playing well."



Lindelof has so far played a total of 12 matches for the Red Devils, including three in the Champions League.



He will yet again be in contention for a starting place when Manchester United host CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

