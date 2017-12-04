Jose Mourinho Pondering Luke Shaw Start Against CSKA Moscow

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Luke Shaw will be in the squad for the Champions League clash against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night, but is not yet sure whether he will start the match or be on the bench.



Mourinho has regular preferred other options at full-back, leaving Shaw having to work hard to try and catch the manager's eye.











However, with the Red Devils scheduled to play their second game in the space of three days when they host the Russian giants on Tuesday, the former Real Madrid boss will make changes, though Mourinho stressed that Manchester United have not yet qualified for the next round and will have to get the job done.



On Shaw and how he has been performing in training recently, Mourinho said that the 22-year-old has proved his worth and deserves his opportunity.





However, on the subject of whether Shaw will start the match, Mourinho said at a press conference: "I'd have to think.

"I'm going to make a few but not too many changes.



"We didn't qualify yet and I need to keep a certain balance in the team.



"But when you speak about Luke Shaw, you are right.



"He's working to have an opportunity and sooner or later, the opportunity will arrive, because he deserves that opportunity.



"Selected for tomorrow, yes, for sure.



"To start or to be on the bench, I cannot answer."

