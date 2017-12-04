XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/12/2017 - 11:30 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Can’t Say When Injured Liverpool Star Will Return

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is in the dark on how long centre-back Joel Matip will be out of action for.

The former Schalke defender picked up a knock in the Reds' 3-0 win away at Stoke City last week and missed the 5-1 romp against Brighton at the weekend.




Klopp says that Matip will not be fit to play against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League this week.

But the German does not know when the defender will be back, admitting it could be a month or, he hopes, less.
 


"He has hurt his muscle. I don't know how long exactly he'll be out, but he's definitely not playing Wednesday", the Liverpool manager told his club's official site.

"A month? No, I don't think so. But as always, it's possible. We have to wait.

"But it's possible that it will be shorter. We will see."

Liverpool have a hectic Christmas period of games approaching, meaning Klopp will want Matip back in contention to play as soon as possible.

The Reds play games against Spartak Moscow, Everton, West Brom, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Swansea and Leicester all before the new year.

Liverpool's first match of 2018 is away at Burnley on 1st January.
 