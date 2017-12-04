Jurgen Klopp Can’t Say When Injured Liverpool Star Will Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is in the dark on how long centre-back Joel Matip will be out of action for.



The former Schalke defender picked up a knock in the Reds' 3-0 win away at Stoke City last week and missed the 5-1 romp against Brighton at the weekend.











Klopp says that Matip will not be fit to play against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League this week.



But the German does not know when the defender will be back, admitting it could be a month or, he hopes, less.





" He has hurt his muscle. I don't know how long exactly he'll be out, but he's definitely not playing Wednesday", the Liverpool manager told his club's official site.

"A month? No, I don't think so. But as always, it's possible. We have to wait.



"But it's possible that it will be shorter. We will see."



Liverpool have a hectic Christmas period of games approaching, meaning Klopp will want Matip back in contention to play as soon as possible.



The Reds play games against Spartak Moscow, Everton, West Brom, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Swansea and Leicester all before the new year.



Liverpool's first match of 2018 is away at Burnley on 1st January.

