Leeds United Definitely Need To Sort Out This Area – Former White Sees Problem Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks the Whites are crying out for a natural left-back who can attack all down the left flank.



At present Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen is playing Gaetano Berardi at left-back, but the Italian is not a natural in the position and has been offering little going forward.











Leeds lost Charlie Taylor in the summer transfer window to Burnley and turned to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, on loan from Manchester United, as the left-back answer.



But Borthwick-Jackson has sunk without trace at Elland Road, leaving Berardi filling the role, and Whelan thinks that as a result Leeds are lacking on the left hand side, unlike on the right, where Luke Ayling likes to get forward.





" You need that naturally left sided box-to-box player, left-back, who can do all the roles", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But that left hand side definitely needs to be sorted out. Berardi is fantastic, gives 100 per cent and you'd definitely look to have him out on the field.



"But I just feel on that left hand side we need more happening down there because it all seems to come from Ayling and that right hand side.



"They need that little bit of help going forward because these days your wing-back is your left midfielder and your left winger.



"It's difficult with Berardi as everybody would say that you'd want him in your side, but on the left hand side, not so much", he added.



Leeds do have money available to spend in the January transfer window if needed after banking £22m from selling Taylor and Chris Wood in the summer.

