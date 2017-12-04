XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/12/2017 - 11:19 GMT

Leeds United Definitely Need To Sort Out This Area – Former White Sees Problem Position

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks the Whites are crying out for a natural left-back who can attack all down the left flank.

At present Whites head coach Thomas Christiansen is playing Gaetano Berardi at left-back, but the Italian is not a natural in the position and has been offering little going forward.




Leeds lost Charlie Taylor in the summer transfer window to Burnley and turned to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, on loan from Manchester United, as the left-back answer.

But Borthwick-Jackson has sunk without trace at Elland Road, leaving Berardi filling the role, and Whelan thinks that as a result Leeds are lacking on the left hand side, unlike on the right, where Luke Ayling likes to get forward.
 


"You need that naturally left sided box-to-box player, left-back, who can do all the roles", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But that left hand side definitely needs to be sorted out. Berardi is fantastic, gives 100 per cent and you'd definitely look to have him out on the field.

"But I just feel on that left hand side we need more happening down there because it all seems to come from Ayling and that right hand side.

"They need that little bit of help going forward because these days your wing-back is your left midfielder and your left winger.

"It's difficult with Berardi as everybody would say that you'd want him in your side, but on the left hand side, not so much", he added.

Leeds do have money available to spend in the January transfer window if needed after banking £22m from selling Taylor and Chris Wood in the summer.
 