06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/12/2017 - 22:08 GMT

Liverpool Used Tottenham Defeat As Motivation To Strike Back – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his side have used their heavy Tottenham Hotspur defeat as a lesson to learn from and strike back.

The Reds were humbled 4-1 by the Lilywhites on 22nd October, just a few days after their resounding 7-0 win in the Champions League against Maribor.




According to the German manager, it was a huge setback for his players and they blamed no one but themselves for that loss and their performance in the match.

However, since then the team from Liverpool have not lost in their last six Premier League games, five of which they have won, a record that impresses the former Borussia Dortmund coach.
 


“We used it, like always. We used it for striking back. We blamed ourselves after that game. This game was our mistake", Klopp told his club's official website.  

“We had a 7-0 at Maribor a few days before, one of the best games I have seen from us. People think Maribor aren't that good a side, but we were brilliant that night.

“You have to take the information from the 7-0, and we didn't do that a lot in the Tottenham game.

“Since then, thank God, we have learned a little bit!”

The string of results have helped the Reds climb up to fourth spot in the league table behind Chelsea, with 29 points from 15 games, and they are scheduled to face Spartak Moscow next in the Champions League on Wednesday.
 