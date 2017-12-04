Man Utd Won’t Appeal Paul Pogba Red Card, Midfielder To Miss Man City Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are not appealing against Paul Pogba's sending off against Arsenal, meaning he will miss the clash against Manchester City through suspension.



Pogba saw red at the Emirates Stadium in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsene Wenger's side, being given his marching orders 16 minutes from time after a dangerous tackle.











Jose Mourinho's men have opted against lodging an appeal with the Football Association.



As such, Pogba will now serve a three-match ban, putting him out of contention for next weekend's derby game against Manchester City.





Manchester City visit Old Trafford on Sunday looking to extend their eight-point lead over Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table .

Missing Pogba will be a big blow for the Red Devils, but Mourinho will be hopeful other players can cover for the Frenchman's absence.



Pogba, 24, has made eleven appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in the current campaign, scoring three goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

