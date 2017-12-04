Not Doing This Is Very Important – Tottenham Hotspur Man Sees Road To Results Recovery

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son accepts his team are currently going through a tough period, but has urged Spurs to make sure they think positively, dubbing it "very important" they do not get bogged down on negatives.



Mauricio Pochettino's men have slipped firmly out of the Premier League title conversation after winning just one of their last six league matches and sliding down to sixth spot in the table.











Spurs are now focusing on trying to climb back into the top four and Son admits that times are currently tough for the north London side.



But the South Korea international does not want negativity to creep in and is keen for Spurs to keep working hard and look to turn the corner by picking up three points.





" It’s a tough time but we have to keep it all together", Son told Spurs TV.

"We are one team with the fans.



"It’s a very important thing that we don’t have to think negatively, we don’t have time for that. We have to think positively and look forward", he stressed.



"Of course it’s tough. Every team has tough times, but you have to look forward, work hard and the next game, try to get three points."



Spurs will get a break from league frustrations this week when they host APOEL in a Champions League group stage game.



The pressure is off for Tottenham, who have already booked their spot in the last 16 of the competition as group winners after a series of impressive results.

