Rangers Appeal Ryan Jack’s Aberdeen Red Card

Rangers have lodged an appeal against Ryan Jack's sending off at Pittodrie on Sunday.



The former Aberdeen midfielder received his marching orders against his former club in the 56th minute, with the scores level at 1-1 when he left the pitch.











Graeme Murty's men went on to win the game 2-1, thanks to a Josh Windass goal, to go above Aberdeen and into second spot in the Scottish Premiership table.



Jack was dismissed for a tackle with Stevie May, appearing to leave his foot in and referee Willie Collum quickly showed him the red card.





But now Rangers are appealing against the red card, according to Radio Clyde, and may have reason to hope it can be overturned .

Jack has been sent off on four occasions this season, but he has managed to have two overturned.



The Gers will hope Jack can once again have his red card quashed, removing the only negative from the Gers' visit to Pittodrie on Sunday.

