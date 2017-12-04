XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/12/2017 - 16:02 GMT

Rangers Appeal Ryan Jack’s Aberdeen Red Card

 




Rangers have lodged an appeal against Ryan Jack's sending off at Pittodrie on Sunday.

The former Aberdeen midfielder received his marching orders against his former club in the 56th minute, with the scores level at 1-1 when he left the pitch.




Graeme Murty's men went on to win the game 2-1, thanks to a Josh Windass goal, to go above Aberdeen and into second spot in the Scottish Premiership table.

Jack was dismissed for a tackle with Stevie May, appearing to leave his foot in and referee Willie Collum quickly showed him the red card.
 


But now Rangers are appealing against the red card, according to Radio Clyde, and may have reason to hope it can be overturned.

Jack has been sent off on four occasions this season, but he has managed to have two overturned.

The Gers will hope Jack can once again have his red card quashed, removing the only negative from the Gers' visit to Pittodrie on Sunday.
 