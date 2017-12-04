XRegister
06 October 2016

04/12/2017 - 22:14 GMT

Rangers Caretaker Hoping To Have Defensive Duo Fit Soon

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has revealed that defender Danny Wilson will be assessed by the medical staff to see how soon he can get back on the pitch after being forced out with a head injury against Aberdeen.

Wilson, the scorer of Rangers' first goal in the match that the visitors won 2-1 on Sunday, had to be replaced at the break after picking up a head knock.




Murty now reveals that it was a precautionary measure as the player concerned was having problems with his vision after receiving the blow to his head and the medical team thought it right to replace him.

“Danny has a head knock; he was struggling to see with his vision so medically we had to take him out", Murty told his club's official channel.
 


Veteran defender Bruno Alves was yet another player to have missed the game at Pittodrie with an injury, and the manager admits that the absence of two key defenders gave some youngsters the chance to step up and show their quality, which they did with David Bates even going on to win the Match of the Match award for his performance.  

“It was absolutely the right thing to do, we were sorry for him but with Bruno going out and Danny going out it gave other people an opportunity to step up.

“David Bates got Man of the Match from Sky Sports and Fabio [Cardoso] came on and won headers and won battles."

Efforts though are being made to get the duo of Wilson and Alves back on the pitch as soon as possible so that the full squad is on offer for the upcoming matches.

“The guys who came in did well, albeit we will be checking the other two medically and seeing how soon we can get a fully fit squad back together.”
 