Statistics and Data Show He’s Top End Premier League Standard – Graeme Murty On Rangers Star

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty insists that the statistics show Josh Windass is top end of the English Premier League standard.



Murty has been deploying Windass in a more advanced role and the former Accrington Stanley midfielder has not let him down, scoring four goals in the last six games, with the latest coming in Sunday's 2-1 win away at Aberdeen.











Windass covers a huge amount of ground at high speed, Murty says, and the caretaker boss insists that the statistics show that the Rangers man is top end of the Premier League standard.



He also insists Rangers must help Windass to maintain his form.





" If you look at the amount of time he makes up ground, he puts defenders under pressure and they make mistakes just because he is there, and they are scared of his pace", Murty told Rangers TV.

"I have been really pleased with him the last two games but if you look at the stats and his data, the amount of ground he covers at high speed is at the very top level in the English Premier League.



"The pace he can get to we need to find a way to harness that and we have managed to do that in the last couple of games but it is up to Josh to make sure he reaches those standards all the time."



Murty may have led Rangers in his last game as caretaker boss, with the appointment of a new manager believes to be close for the Gers.



Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is tipped to take over and it remains to be seen how he will choose to use Windass.

