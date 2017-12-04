XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/12/2017 - 14:19 GMT

With Chris Wood Leeds Would “Definitely” Be Competing For Promotion Says Ex-Championship Star

 




Former Championship midfielder Lee Hendrie believes if Leeds United had not sold Chris Wood to Burnley in the summer transfer window then they would be competing at the top end of the table for promotion.

Wood scored an astonishing 30 goals last season for Leeds and the Whites made clear in the summer that they wanted to keep hold of him.




However, Leeds could not resist cashing in when Burnley offered an initial £15m for Wood and the New Zealander was sold to the Turf Moor outfit.

Leeds have failed to replace Wood's goals and former Aston Villa man Hendrie thinks the Kiwi would have had the club right at the top end of the Championship.
 


"I think if Chris Wood’s in this side at the moment, I think they’re definitely competing to go up", Hendrie said on Sky Sports.

Leeds started with Caleb Ekuban up top against Aston Villa on Friday night and Hendrie thinks the young striker could do big things if he can get in the goalscoring groove.

"[Ekuban] is back in the team, he’s raw, he reminds me of [young Aston Villa forward] Keinan Davis. 

"He wants to work, when you’ve got that as a striker the goals will come eventually. 

"If they do come who’s saying he can’t be like Chris Wood?"

Leeds snapped Ekuban up in the summer from Italian side Chievo Verona; the young striker spent last season on loan at Albanian club Partizani Tirana.
 