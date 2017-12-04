Work, Work, Work – Antonio Conte Says More To Come From Eden Hazard

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes that Eden Hazard has not reached the peak of his career yet and there is still lots for the Belgian to improve.



The forward has shown his class yet again this season, having scored a total of eight goals in 18 matches and just as importantly set up six for his team-mates.











The figures come on the back of a season where the 26-year-old scored 16 goals in 36 appearances, guiding the side to the Premier League title.



Hazard's manager though thinks that his charge can do better and believes that there is still a lot of improvement left in the Belgian, and being young he will still have plenty of time to achieve more.





"I don’t think Eden Hazard is in the peak of his career. I think he has a lot of improvement", Conte told his club's official website.

"He is a young player and it is important for him to work, work, work and show dedication to improve himself."



According to the former Juventus coach, a player only reaches the top level when he has won the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League or the World Cup and without them one can only be a great player, but not the best player.



"You are at the top when you win the Ballon d’Or, when you win the Champions League, when you win the World Cup and so on.



"In that moment you are at the top, otherwise you are only a great player."



Conte's team are scheduled to face Atletico Madrid next in the Champions League on Tuesday.

