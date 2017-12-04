Yes, We Know Anderlecht Are Better Now – Celtic Star Says Bhoys Aware of Form Pick-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says that the Bhoys are aware their Champions League opponents Anderlecht have experienced a pick-up in form.



Brendan Rodgers' men beat Anderlecht 3-0 in Belgium in the earlier group stage game between the two teams and are now looking to seal a spot in the Europa League when they host the Belgians on Tuesday.











Anderlecht now have a new coach and have risen to third in the Belgian top flight on the back of a good run of form; they top the form table in Belgium over the last nine league games with seven wins, one draw and one loss.



And McGregor insists Celtic are aware that Anderlecht may be a different beast from September's meeting between the two clubs.





" For Celtic winning 3-0 away from home in European football has been a tough ask, certainly in previous years, so to go and get that gives us great confidence going into tomorrow night that we can get a result", he told a press conference.

"We know that they've picked up since then and they're coming to try to get those three goals back so we're anticipating an exciting game and we know that defensively we'll have to be on it but go and stamp our authority on it", McGregor added.



Celtic have continued to reign supreme domestically and are unbeaten in their last 67 matches in Scottish football.



The Bhoys have in contrast struggled in Europe, but would take qualifying for the Europa League as a positive sign.

