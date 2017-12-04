You Need Big December Performances, Former Leeds Star Tells Under Pressure White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton thinks that goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald needs a big December to make sure the Whites do not need to dip into the transfer market in January for another shot-stopper.



Leeds swooped to sign a new number 1 and number 2 in the summer, bringing in Wiedwald and Andy Lonergan, and allowing ex-England international Rob Green to leave.











But Wiedwald has struggled, leading to Lonergan being given a run of games, and then subsequently dropped due to his own struggles; Wiedwald started in Leeds' 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Friday night and now looks to be back in as number 1.



The German has not yet convinced though and Prutton feels he needs a big December to ease worries.





And the former midfielder thinks if head coach Thomas Christiansen is still not convinced when the winter window opens, then a new goalkeeper is a must .

"Given that Wiedwald is back in the frame, Christiansen might wish now that he’d backed him and stuck with him through a sticky patch. Alternatively he might find that a break has done Wiedwald good", Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"But what’s clear is that Wiedwald needs to produce a big run of performances through December.



"If problems persist then, to my mind, it’s a position Leeds have to address in the January transfer window.



"It was fine for Christiansen to have a look at Lonergan and it’s more than reasonable to give Wiedwald a second chance. But the chopping and changing can’t go on indefinitely."



Green earned praise for his performances for Leeds last season as the Whites only narrowly missed out on securing a playoff spot in the Championship.



And Wiedwald and Lonergan's struggles have led to questions from fans over why Leeds chose to let Green go.

