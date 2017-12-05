Aberdeen Dig Heels In On Derek McInnes, Rangers’ Approach Rebuffed

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen are digging in their heels on Derek McInnes, having refused Rangers permission to speak to the manager.



Rangers appear to be moving to try and appoint McInnes as the new boss at Ibrox after considering their options following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha in October.











But Aberdeen have McInnes under contract and have refused Rangers permission to hold talks with him as they signal their willingness to fight to keep him at Pittodrie.



Aberdeen said in a statement: " Aberdeen Football Club has announced this evening that Rangers have contacted the club asking for permission to speak to Derek McInnes and that permission has been refused."





It remains to be seen whether Rangers will back off having had permission to speak to McInnes refused, but the Aberdeen boss appears to be the Ibrox club's preferred candidate for their manager's post.

Aberdeen have just lost back to back league games against Rangers, with Gers boss Graeme Murty getting the better of McInnes – and Rangers have not waited long after Sunday's game to make their move.



Rangers currently sit above Aberdeen in second spot in the Scottish Premiership standings.

