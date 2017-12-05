Arsenal and Everton Handed Encouragement By Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Everton midfield target Jakub Jankto has conceded that he is not going to continue playing in Italy for all his career.



The 21-year-old Czech midfielder’s future at Udinese has come under the scanner in recent weeks after it emerged that he is keen to leave the Serie A club in the January transfer window.











A self-confessed Arsenal fan, the midfielder has been on Arsene Wenger’s radar and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League outfits of Watford and Everton.



The midfielder is understood to be keen on a move to England in the winter window and he admits that he never had plans to play in Italy for the entirety of his career.





However, he conceded that playing regular football at Udinese has been beneficial for his development as a footballer.

Asked about a possible move to England, the midfielder told Sky Italia: “I’ve always said that I don’t want to stay in Italy all my career.



“But now I am playing regularly at Udinese and it has been important for my growth.”



Jankto also has suitors in Italy, with AC Milan believed to be interested in signing him during the January transfer window.

