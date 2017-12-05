Been Outstanding – Manchester United Legend Happy To See Summer Signing Playing Well

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy is delighted to see Victor Lindelof coming into his own at Old Trafford after making a slow start to his career in England.



The defender made a big money move to Manchester United from Benfica last summer, but initially struggled to get used to the rhythm of English football and looked out of sorts when thrown into the Premier League cauldron.











Mourinho used him more in the Champions League games in the first few months, but the defender has put in steady and reliable performances against Arsenal and Watford in the last two league games.



And McIlroy feels Manchester United are finally getting to see the player that they paid big money for to snare away from Benfica last summer.





The Manchester United legend admits that it was always going to take some time for Lindelof to adapt to the Premier League after playing in Portugal, but believes his past at a big club such as Benfica has helped him at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devil told MUTV when asked about Lindelof’s recent performances: “It was a slow start for him but he has shown to be the player that we bought from Benfica.



“All eyes are on you, everyone thinks you should walk into the side and there is no comparison between the Portuguese league and our league.



“Three teams compete over there, while over here any team can beat anyone on a given day, so he has been adapting and in the last few games he has been outstanding."



He added: “The pressure for playing for Manchester United is enormous as everyone is looking at them but let’s be fair, Benfica have a lot of history so it has helped him as well, coming from a big club like Benfica to Manchester United.”

