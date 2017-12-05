Chelsea Ready If Barcelona Or PSG Last 16 Opponents, Antonio Conte Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says his side are ready to face the best teams in the Champions League after finishing second in their group due to a 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid.



Saul Niguez managed to connect with a flick from Fernando Torres to head Atletico Madrid in front at Stamford Bridge after 56 minutes.











But Chelsea were dominant in the second half, creating a series of chances, and eventually the pressure they applied told as a cross from Eden Hazard was turned into his own net by Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic.



It finished 1-1 which, combined with Roma beating Qarabag 1-0 in the group's other game, means Chelsea finish second in their group.





As a result they could play Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout round, though Turkish giants Besiktas could be a possibilty .

Conte is not losing sleep though and insists Chelsea are ready to face the best sides in the competition.



"When you play this competition and you go through you must be ready to face the best teams", the Chelsea manager was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"We can play against PSG, Barca or Besiktas, you have to be ready.



"It is a fantastic competition, the best, and you have to be ready for everything."



The Blues boss does however feel his men should have won the group as they deserved to beat Atletico Madrid.



"It was a good game. I think we deserved to win the game when you create so many chances, some important chances", he added.

