Don’t Think They Can Afford Him – Agent of Liverpool Target On La Liga Giants’ Interest

The agent of Liverpool linked midfielder Javier Pastore has ruled out the possibility of Valencia signing his client in the January transfer window.



The creative midfielder is no longer a key part of Paris Saint-Germain’s first eleven and he has been linked with a move away from the club since the end of last season.











The Argentine himself said recently that he will take a call on his future at PSG in January and clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing him.



La Liga giants Valencia are also reportedly interested in signing the Argentine in the January transfer window, but Marcelo Simonian, the midfielder’s agent, has ruled out that possibility.





He believes the Spanish outfit, who are currently second in La Liga, don’t have the financial power to sign Pastore in the January window.

Simonian told French outlet Foot Mercato when asked about Valencia’s interest in his client: “It’s impossible.



“For today, Javier’s destination is PSG.”



He added on Valencia: “Frankly, I don’t think they can buy him, especially if they don’t sell a lot of their players.”



Pastore will enter the final year of his contract with PSG next summer.

