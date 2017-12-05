XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/12/2017 - 14:07 GMT

Don’t Think They Can Afford Him – Agent of Liverpool Target On La Liga Giants’ Interest

 




The agent of Liverpool linked midfielder Javier Pastore has ruled out the possibility of Valencia signing his client in the January transfer window.

The creative midfielder is no longer a key part of Paris Saint-Germain’s first eleven and he has been linked with a move away from the club since the end of last season.




The Argentine himself said recently that he will take a call on his future at PSG in January and clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing him.

La Liga giants Valencia are also reportedly interested in signing the Argentine in the January transfer window, but Marcelo Simonian, the midfielder’s agent, has ruled out that possibility.
 


He believes the Spanish outfit, who are currently second in La Liga, don’t have the financial power to sign Pastore in the January window.  

Simonian told French outlet Foot Mercato when asked about Valencia’s interest in his client: “It’s impossible.

“For today, Javier’s destination is PSG.”

He added on Valencia: “Frankly, I don’t think they can buy him, especially if they don’t sell a lot of their players.”

Pastore will enter the final year of his contract with PSG next summer.
 