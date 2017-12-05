XRegister
06 October 2016

05/12/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Ex-Inter Supremo Sceptical On Antonio Conte To AC Milan Talk

 




Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti feels Antonio Conte is too diligent a man to take charge of AC Milan.

The Chelsea boss has been widely linked with a move to AC Milan next year, with suggestions that he will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer regardless of what happens this season.




The Italian has spoken about returning to his homeland and the former Juventus boss is believed to be on the top of AC Milan’s shortlist of targets for the start of the next term.

The Rossoneri are reportedly in touch with Conte's representatives and the Chelsea boss is believed to have demanded assurances before he even considers moving to the San Siro.
 


However, AC Milan are drifting in mid-table in Serie A this season despite spending heavily last summer and there are question marks over their Chinese owners’ ability to continue to invest in the squad if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.  

And Moratti feels Conte is too careful and intelligent a man to take charge of AC Milan in the near future.

Asked about the possibility of Conte moving to AC Milan, the former Inter owner told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I don’t think so, Conte is too careful.”

Conte has reportedly been unhappy with Chelsea's work in the transfer market and it remains to be seen if the club will make the signings he wants next month.
 