Inter Closing In On Deal For Liverpool Linked Midfielder

Inter Milan are closing in on an agreement to sign Liverpool midfield target Nicolo Barella from Cagliari in the January transfer window.



The 20-year-old midfielder’s future at Cagliari has come under the scanner ahead of the winter window, with clubs in Italy and abroad believed to be keeping tabs on the player.











Juventus and Roma have been keeping a close eye on his progress and he has even caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool, but Inter have made the early moves in the saga.



The Serie A giants held talks with his agent and his current club last month over Barella and it has been claimed that Cagliari were initially demanding a fee worth €35m for the player.





Inter were unwilling to spend such amounts of money on the young midfielder, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, a compromise is on the cards between the two clubs.

The two clubs are close to agreeing loan deal with an obligatory purchase option worth €18m and Barella will spend the rest of the season at Cagliari before moving to Inter next summer.



The deal could also include two young players moving to Cagliari from Inter at the end of the season, with the Nerazzurri reserving a buy-back option for the next two years.



Inter have made the early running in order to sign Barella and it seems they could leave their other competitors biting the dust in the transfer chase.

