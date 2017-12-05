Jurgen Klopp Won’t Risk Adam Lallana Against Spartak Moscow

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the side's Champions League action against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday as a precautionary measure post his recovery from a long-term injury.



The England midfielder managed his first appearance of the season for the Reds as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea on 25th November.











However, the 29-year-old has since missed two matches against Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion, with the German manager now stating that Lallana will also miss the Champions League fixture on Wednesday as the team's medical staff work on his fitness.



"No, Adam will not be in the squad for this game tomorrow, but he is on a very good way. That's what we thought actually the whole time, and we want to build him up with his fitness and all that stuff", Klopp told a press conference.





Klopp also took time to insist that while Lallana is eager to play a part he also has to keep in mind that he has a future ahead of him and has to take care of himself.

"He is keen, how you can imagine", the manager added.



"But meanwhile he is old enough to know there are a lot of important years to come for him, a lot of important games to come for him, and it's not about coming somehow in the next one – it's about being best prepared for all the rest."



Liverpool will need a point in their last group match in the Champions League on Wednesday night in order to progress through to the round of 16.

