06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/12/2017 - 18:48 GMT

Luke Shaw Starts – Manchester United Team vs CSKA Moscow Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs CSKA Moscow
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially announced their team and substitutes to play host to CSKA Moscow in a Champions League Group A fixture this evening.

Jose Mourinho's men will finish top of their group if they take just a point against the visiting Russians, with CSKA Moscow needing to better Basel's result to book their spot in the last 16.




Mourinho is without Nemanja Matic, who has a muscle problem, and he has chosen to rest Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Manchester United boss picks Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind and Chris Smalling in defence to protect goalkeeper Sergio Romero. Luke Shaw is handed an outing. Paul Pogba plays, as does Juan Mata, while Ander Herrera slots into midfield. Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku are attacking threats.

If Mourinho needs to make changes he can look to the bench and call for Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial as options.

 


Manchester United Team vs CSKA Moscow

Romero, Valencia (c), Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku 

Substitutes: Pereira, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Young, McTominay, Lingard, Martial 
 