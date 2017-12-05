XRegister
06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/12/2017 - 13:41 GMT

Manchester United Scouts Monitoring Liverpool Target, Weekend Game Watched

 




Manchester United observers watched Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action against Sampdoria on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has been on the lips of some of the biggest clubs since last summer and has been linked with Liverpool, but Lazio worked hard to keep hold of the player despite heavy interest in him.




However, there are suggestions that the Serie A club could allow him to leave at the end of the season for a big transfer fee, with clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus interested.

Jose Mourinho has also laid his eyes on the Serbian midfielder and is eyeing signing him next summer as a partner to Paul Pogba in the middle of the Manchester United midfield.
 


And according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Manchester United observers were in the stands at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday when Lazio took on Sampdoria in a league game.  

Milinkovic-Savic did put in a marvellous performance capped off by a goal in a 2-1 win for his side on the road against Sampdoria.

With still more than half a season left, Manchester United are expected to send further scouting missions to Italy as they look to firm up their interest in the Lazio midfielder over the coming months.

Manchester United have the financial power to outmuscle most sides in Europe if the Serbian is interested in a move to Old Trafford next summer.
 