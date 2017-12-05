XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/12/2017 - 19:22 GMT

Michy Batshuayi On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their starting eleven to lock horns with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Blues have already booked a spot in the last 16 of the competition and taking all three points tonight would guarantee top spot in the group; Atletico Madrid need to win and hope Roma drop points against Qarabag to go through.




Defender David Luiz is absent with a knee issue.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte goes with Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill as the back three. Victor Moses and Davide Zappacosta operate as the wing-backs. Cesc Fabregas plays, as do N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko, while Eden Hazard operates off Alvaro Morata.

If Conte needs to make changes during the course of the game then he has several options on the bench, including Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi.

 


Chelsea Team vs Atletico Madrid

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Hazard, Morata

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Drinkwater, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi
 