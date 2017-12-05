Official: Former Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Appointed Cruz Azul Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha has returned to management following his sacking by Scottish giants Rangers.



The Portuguese tactician has been appointed as the new coach of Mexican top flight side Cruz Azul and will bid to replicate the success he enjoyed in the country with Santos Laguna.











Caixinha led Santos Laguna to three trophies during his spell at the club and Cruz Azul have turned to the former Rangers boss in a bid to enjoy success.



The Mexican side said in a statement: "Cruz Azul Futbol Club and coach Pedro Caixinha have reached a contractual agreement for him to lead La Maquina."





Caixinha was sacked by Rangers at the end of October and has now returned to management quicker than the Gers have been able to fill his job.

Rangers are still being led by caretaker manager Graeme Murty, who was handed the reins when Caixinha was told his deal was being terminated.



The Gers are expected to soon make an appointment, with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes the current favourite to take charge at Ibrox.

