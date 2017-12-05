XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/12/2017 - 15:20 GMT

Old Trafford Should Always Be Fortress – Manchester United Legend Delighted With Home Record

 




Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has expressed his delight at seeing Old Trafford turning into a fortress again under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho’s men have won all their home games this season in all competitions and are currently on an unbeaten run of 39 games at Old Trafford, their best home run in years.




Their home form has played a key role in Manchester United being second in the league table and McIlroy feels it was time the team became more solid at Old Trafford.

He believes a few years ago, Old Trafford lost its fear factor and teams who had no business getting anything from a trip there, pinched points and wins away from Manchester United.
 


He stressed the importance of Old Trafford becoming a fortress again under Mourinho and says it should remain like that for the foreseeable future.  

On the home record, McIlroy told MUTV: “It’s fantastic as there was a spell in the last couple of years when teams were coming here and the fear factor was gone.

“Teams were getting results when they shouldn’t be getting results and all of a sudden Mourinho turned it around to be fair.

“It’s a fortress again and teams are looking at that record and thinking it will be hard to beat Manchester United and that’s the way it should be.

“76,000 fans every game, great pitch and great support – so it should be a fortress.”

Manchester City, who will visit Old Trafford on Sunday, have not dropped a point away from home in the league this season.
 