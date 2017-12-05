XRegister
06 October 2016

05/12/2017 - 21:41 GMT

PHOTOS: Leeds United Star Vows Hard Work In Training

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has vowed to put in the hard yards in training as he looks to work his way back into the side.

Sacko is regularly overlooked for the starting eleven at Elland Road by head coach Thomas Christiansen, who prefers other options to play just behind the central striker.




The winger has been given chances from the bench and he is looking to clock up as many minutes on the pitch as possible.

And the Frenchman has been pushing his case in training, posting a series of photographs on social media showing him putting in the hard yards at the club's Thorp Arch base.
 

 

Work Work .. 💪🏾 #stepbystep #LUFC

A post shared by Hadi Sacko (@hadisacko) on


Leeds are next in action this coming weekend away at QPR and it remains to be seen whether Sacko will be given a chance to impress on the pitch.

Sacko was on loan at Leeds last season from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

And the winger did enough to convince Leeds to keep him on a permanent basis.
 