Rangers Told Not To Worry About Losing Josh Windass By Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson does not believe the Gers need to worry about losing Josh Windass, despite caretaker boss Graeme Murty praising the midfielder's performances in a light blue shirt.



Windass has been deployed in a more advanced role by Murty and has not let the youth coach down, scoring four goals in his last six games and catching the eye.











Murty has been forthright in his praise of the former Accrington Stanley man and revealed that in terms of running statistics and data, Windass is top end of the English Premier League standard.



But Thompson is not of the view that Windass may soon be targeted for a move away from Rangers by clubs down south.





The former Gers striker addressed Windass' statistics on BBC Sportscene Extra and was asked if Rangers will soon lose the midfielder.

And Thompson shot back: "The answer to that is no."



Windass has split opinion amongst Rangers fans since being taken to the club by now former manager Mark Warburton.



He was linked with leaving Rangers in the summer, but subsequently became a key man under Pedro Caixinha, while caretaker Murty rates him highly.

